Lord Jagannath went into seclusion for 15 days after Mahasnan, will appear to devotees on June 19

Ranchi: Lord Shri Jagannath, the controller of the world, went for a retreat for 15 days after the great bath on Jyestha Purnima. This confinement will end on June 19. The ritual of Mahasnan took place at 1:00 pm on Sunday afternoon at Shri Jagannathpur Temple in Jagannathpur, Ranchi. Rameshwar Padhi, the chief priest of the temple, along with others performed the Mahasnan ritual by placing the idols from the sanctum sanctorum in the mandap. At around 3:30, Lord Jagannath went into seclusion with his sister Subhadra and brother Balabhadra.

Sudhanshu Nath Shahdev, the successor of the reconstruction of the Jagannathpur temple in Ranchi, was present on the occasion. He told that Lord Jagannath will remain in seclusion for 15 days from today. Devotees will not be able to have darshan during this time. However, in a symbolic form, he can be worshiped in the temple of Radha Krishna. This confinement will end on June 19.

Chief priest Rameshwar Padhi

Fair will be held for 10 days

Lord Jagannath will be decorated after the seclusion is over. After this they will be taken out of the sanctum sanctorum. Then it will be accessible for the common people to see. Along with this there will be many rituals. He will go to his aunt’s place, which is known as Mausibari. They will stay there for 10 days and these 10 days are celebrated. A fair is held on his stay and this fair continues continuously for 333 years.

