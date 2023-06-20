Lord Jagannath went on a Rath Yatra to visit the city, devotees thronged

Agra. Today in Agra there was an outpouring of devotion in Shri Jagannath Rath Yatra. Thousands of devotees were present outside the Balkeshwar Mahadev temple to pull the chariot of Shri Hari. As soon as Shri Jagannath boarded the chariot at around 5:30 pm, the doors were opened. Devotees started chanting Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Hare Ram Hare Ram. The Rath Yatra of Shri Jagannath Lord started from Balkeshwar Mahadev Temple and ended at ISKCON Temple via Kamla Nagar. During this, thousands of devotees from India and abroad pulled Lord Jagannath’s chariot with their own hands with a rope.

Devotees pulled the chariot while dancing

After sitting on the chariot, as soon as the doors of Lord Jagannath were opened. First of all Arvind Prabhu, President of ISKCON temple Agra, performed the Aarti of God. Rishi Kumar Prabhu, Parmatma Prabhu, Shri Niket Prabhu who came from Delhi Vrindavan ISKCON temple were also present on this occasion. Devotees were more and the rope was getting short to pull the chariot decorated with the attractive figure of white horse. Devotees pulled the chariot from Balkeshwar to Shri Jagannath Temple located in Kamla Nagar while dancing and singing. Meanwhile, the Rath Yatra was welcomed by showering flowers at various places. People sitting inside and outside the establishments also bowed their heads to see Shri Hari.

Gave darshan wearing a dress adorned with jerkin and golden stars

Madhav Prabhu of Vrindavan ISKCON temple adorned Lord Jagannath’s sister Subhadra and brother Balabhadra with Vrindavan’s canopy and the artisans of Nathdwara adorned the sky dress with jerkin and gold stars, displaying Sri Hari as infinite as the sky. The complete adornment of all the three Gods was of about 25 kg. Every devotee was anxious to get a glimpse of the darshan of Rajputana dressed in turban and banka crown on the head.

Devotees join the yatra by placing Laddu Gopal on their head

Along with all the devotees of Agra and the country, devotees from many countries including Russia, Ukraine, America also participated in Shri Jagannath Rath Yatra. In the Rath Yatra festival, women arrived dressed as gopis and men dressed up as cowherd boys. Many people came to participate in this yatra by placing their Laddu Gopal on their head.