Lord Jagannath will come out of seclusion today, will give darshan after eye donation

Ranchi: Lord Jagannath will come out of seclusion on Monday. His eye donation ritual will start from 4 pm. After five o’clock in the evening, God will be available for all darshan. Before this, all the deities including Lord Jagannath will be brought and kept in the darshan mandap. Then after Aarti, bhog will be offered. After this, common devotees will be able to worship God. God will stay in the darshan mandap for the whole night and will rest there for the night. The next day on Tuesday, after worshiping God in the morning, after five o’clock, his door will be opened. On the other hand, all the deities including God will be placed in the chariot by closing the curtains during the day. After this, aarti will be performed after decorating the chariot and worshiping Vishnu. After this the devotees will pull the chariot and go to Mousibadi, where all the deities of the Lord will be placed in the temple. There the door of the temple will be closed after Mangal Aarti and Bhog request. It is to be known that since the day of bath journey on June 4, Prabhu had gone into seclusion.

chariot ready

The chariot of God is decorated and ready for the Rath Yatra. It has been decorated and decorated by painting. The artists of Odisha along with the local artists have decorated it.

Shops at the fair site

Sweets and other shops have been set up at the fair site. The shop is situated in Jagannathpur Golchakkar and its surrounding areas from the main temple to Mousibadi. Apart from swings, Meena Bazaar and death well are also there in the fair. This fair continues till Ghurti Rath Mela.

what will happen on the day of eye donation

good morning at five in the morning

Mangal Aarti at 6 am

food at 12 noon

eye donation puja at 4 pm

All darshan accessible with Mangal Aarti at 5 pm

Aarti and Bhog at 9 pm

What will happen on the day of Rath Yatra

Darshan of Lord Jagannath Swamy is accessible at five in the morning

Darshan closes at 2 pm

By 2:30 pm all the deities will be mounted on the chariot.

Make up till three o’clock in the day.

Vishnu Sahastranam Puja from 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM

Rath will leave for Mausibari at 5 pm

Rath’s arrival at Mousibadi at 6 pm

Women will worship God on the chariot at 6.05 pm

Darshan will be closed at 7 pm and idols will be kept in the temple

Shayanam after 108 Mangal Aarti at eight o’clock in the night