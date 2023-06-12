Lotus in the mud: Divyang Ramlagan lives with self-respect by not begging

Begusarai, June 12 (Hindustan Times). A person who can neither speak nor hear to express his story. God was not satisfied with this much. Mother’s lap was snatched in childhood itself. The havoc of luck did not end here. After some time, even the shadow of the father was snatched away. Above all the responsibility of a sister, incidentally she was also mentally unwell.

This is the story of Ramlagan, a resident of Sugga Mushari located in Bakhri block of Begusarai. Rambharos Sada’s disabled son Ramlagan is 90 percent disabled. Can’t hear, can’t speak but the courage, skill and thinking are praiseworthy. Don’t compromise with your self respect. He collects clothes from the crematorium, cuts teeth from the forests and sells them in the market, earns his livelihood by working in the fields. But he never begged.

Although Lakshmi did not shower her mercy on the son of this Gudri, but Saraswati blessed him abundantly. He cannot buy toys for himself because of poverty. But they keep him happy with toys made of clay, old slippers, wire, straws etc. made with his own hands and skills. Once he sees the thing, he gives it the exact shape from the clay.

His skill is not in persuading the children, if you want to see his skill, then look at the toys made by him, which gives a feeling of special workmanship. In the form of toys, trains, trucks, tractors, plows, generators, JCBs, Kiran, motorcycles, everything is made with such skill that it will surprise anyone.

Ramlagan is so self-respecting that he does not accept anything except remuneration. Didn’t have a house to live in even then didn’t ask from anyone, when the cold started, brought the cloth and bedding thrown in the crematorium and built a house to live in. With the wonder of his laughter and skill, Ram Lagan is saying without speaking that talent is not dependent on anyone, it comes neither by looking at the form nor by education or money.

A doctor from Bakhri, Dr. R.N. Jha’s son Dr. Raman Jha saw a clay toy in the hands of a child. On being asked, the child told that he had made Pagalhaba. Knowing this, Raman wished to meet Ramlagan. As soon as we met, Dr. Raman, who has been serving the needy selflessly for many years, got attached to Ramlagan. After that Vishwamaya Charitable Trust gave the identity of that village as Ramlagan.

Ramlagan Sugam Shiksha Kendra and Ramlagan Health Center are running there. Ramlagan health camps are also organized from time to time. Despite the physical, mental, intellectual, economic, community and family backwardness, the talent of Ram Lagan is astonishing. If a platform is given with social intelligence, then a unique example of amazing artistry and workmanship can be presented. If courage takes flight, it can prove to be ideal for the society, the region and the disabled.