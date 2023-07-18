Love happened on Instagram, woman reached Jharkhand from Poland, lover also ready to adopt

Jharkhand News: A woman from Poland crossed seven seas for the sake of her love and reached Khutra village in Katkamsandi block of Hazaribagh district to meet her lover Sadab Mallick. The friendship of Gulab Barbara Polaja happened on Instagram in the year 2021. There was constant chatting between the two and gradually friendship turned into love.

Gulab got five years visa

The love of 45-year-old Gulab and 35-year-old Sadab was such that Gulab applied for a visa to come to India. After a long process, he got a visa to visit India for five years. The foreign woman reached India after getting the visa. After which she came to Hazaribagh with Sadab. After staying in the hotel for several days, five days back she reached Khutra village with her lover.

Troubled by heat, foreign woman installed AC at lover’s house

As soon as she reached Sadab’s house, the foreign woman started getting upset due to the heat. Distressed by the heat, installed two ACs and color TV. He said that India is a very beautiful country. The people here are also good. I cannot live without Saadab, but here when so many people come together at Saadab’s house, she feels uncomfortable.

Foreign woman helping her boyfriend in household chores

A foreign woman from Poland is also helping her lover in household chores. She cleans cow dung and garbage by applying globs in her hands. Here, on knowing about the arrival of a foreign woman in the village, there is a crowd to see. On the other hand, on getting information about the matter, the police officers immediately took cognizance and Hazaribagh Headquarters DSP Rajeev Kumar, Pelawal OP in-charge Abhishek Kumar Singh reached Khutra village and interrogated the woman who had come from Poland. In this sequence, she showed her visa to the police officers and told about having a love affair with Mohammad Sadab Mallick. Along with this, she also told that at present she has come to India on tourist visa and will go back after a few days.

girlfriend wants to take her boyfriend sadab to poland

He also has a six-year-old daughter with a foreign girlfriend. Foreign girlfriend speaks police language and talks in English. Sadab translates it and tells it. Here, talking to the media, Gulab Barbara said that Saddam is my friend and I love him from the bottom of my heart. He has his own house in Poland. The car bungalow also does a job along with it. She is trying to get Saadab a visa for Poland and take him to Poland so that he can lead a better life.

sadab is happy to meet foreign girlfriend

Talking about Sadab’s family members, Sadab is second among four siblings and is unmarried. Two of his sisters are married. His parents have passed away. Sadab says that age does not matter in love. I am happy that Gulab Barbara is ready to be my friend and now also as a life partner. Sadab is a dancer and has also presented many cultural programs in Mumbai. In this regard, Hazaribagh Headquarters DSP Rajeev Kumar said that a woman has come from Poland. After a few days she will go back. I have checked his visa passport. Which is correct.

Sadab has done diploma in networking

Mo Sadab, 29, a resident of Khutra village of Hazaribagh, has done diploma and graduation in hardware networking from Mumbai. He was introduced to this woman from Poland through Instagram. The talk gradually turned into love. Sadab says that his foreign girlfriend has become very upset due to people’s inquiries. His girlfriend will stay in the house for two-four more days. After that she will go to her country Poland.

Sadab will also go to Poland

Sadab says that he will also go to Poland to make his career. Preparation has also started for this. Said that the foreign girlfriend is already married, but her husband has left her. He is ready to adopt his girlfriend. At the same time, his foreign girlfriend is also talking about making Sadab a life partner and marrying him.