Love Jihad in Ranchi! Tanveer implicates Bihar’s model by posing as Yash, woman seeks help from CM Hemant Soren

Love Jihad: A sensational case of love-jihad has come to the fore in Jharkhand. In fact, a model from Bihar living in Mumbai has alleged that Tanveer, who runs a grooming institute in Ranchi, impersonated Yash and trapped her in a love trap. Later, he started pressuring her to convert to marry him. According to news agency ANI, the model alleges that from the year 2021, Tanveer Akhtar Khan raped her several times. Now blackmailing her. Tanveer is a resident of Ranchi. He runs a modeling institute in Ranchi itself. The model has lodged an FIR against Tanveer in Mumbai. He has also sought help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. Ranchi’s SSP Kishore Kaushal told that a case has been registered in Ranchi. Appropriate action will be taken after investigation.

resident of bhagalpur model

Please tell that the model working in Mumbai is a resident of Bhagalpur in Bihar. In the year 2020, the model came in contact with a modeling company in Ranchi. While there, he met a person, who told his name as Yash. He hired Manvi at his place. First there was friendship between the two. Then Yash started pressurizing the model to convert and get married. When the model came to know that Yash is actually not Yash, but Tanveer Akhtar Khan, she ended her friendship with him. But, Tanveer started harassing her. She returned to Mumbai to escape from Tanveer Akhtar Khan.

Tanveer reached Mumbai chasing the model

The model alleges that Tanveer reached Mumbai to harass her. There also he started pressurizing Manvi to convert. Tanveer wanted the model from Bhagalpur to change her religion and marry him. When the model refused to do so, he even tried to kill her, the model alleges. The model has lodged a complaint at the Versova police station in Mumbai. According to ANI, this case has also been transferred to Ranchi Police.

Ranchi man booked for raping Mumbai-based model, blackmailing her

Appealed to CM Hemant Soren

The model alleges that on the day of Holi, Tanveer drugged her and took some objectionable pictures of her. He is blackmailing her through those pictures. He is constantly threatening her. The model has requested PM Narendra Modi and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for protection by uploading a video on social media. At present, the police is investigating the matter.

Case registered in Mumbai

A case has been registered against Tanveer Akhtar Mohammad Jheel Khan after a female model made an allegation. A case has been registered at Mumbai’s Versova Police Station under sections 376(2)(n), 328,506,504,323 of IPC and section 67 of the IT Act.

Ranchi SSP said this

In fact, the victim lodged a complaint with the Mumbai Police at the Versova Police Station on 29 May. Since the incident took place in Ranchi, the case was transferred to the Ranchi Police. Ranchi SSP Kishore Kaushal said that we have registered a proper FIR and are probing the matter. Further action will be taken.

The complainant lodged a complaint with Mumbai Police at Versova Police Station on 29th May. Since the incident took place in Ranchi, this case was transferred to Ranchi Police. We have lodged a proper FIR and we are investigating this case. Further action will be taken:

