Lover couple found in objectionable condition in Siwan, girl’s angry relatives beat lover to death

Siwan / Goreyakothi. In Kaudiyan Lilhi village of Bhagwanpur Haat police station area of ​​the district, people beat a young man to death in a love affair. The deceased was originally Rohit (20), son of Munilal Mahato of Bithuna village of Basantpur police station area. He lived with his family members in Nanihal Kaudiyan village. According to the information, the matter is being linked to both love affair and land dispute. According to sources, he was having a love affair with a girl next door to his house. He entered the girl’s house late on Sunday night. Meanwhile, the relatives of the girl saw both of them in an objectionable position. After this, the girl’s family members thrashed Rohit fiercely, due to which he became half-dead. He was tied with a rope in the house and the police was informed around 3 am on Monday.

Two accused arrested

After getting information about the incident, the police reached the spot, freed him from bondage and took him to Bhagwanpur Haat Community Health Center. After discharging him from the hospital after first aid, the police took him to the police station. Meanwhile, Rohit’s health started deteriorating. Later he was referred to Sadar Hospital. He died on the way. However, some people also say that the young man died in Bhagwanpur Haat hospital itself. The relatives of the deceased have filed an application in the police station and accused four people. While taking action, the police have also arrested two accused.

Angry people blocked the highway

After the post-mortem, people got angry as soon as the dead body reached home. Angry people blocked the highway. Traffic came to a standstill on the road for about four hours. Maharajganj SDPO Polast Kumar, who reached the information, with the help of the police of Bhagwanpur Haat and Basantpur police station, tried to pacify the angry people by persuading them. Meanwhile, the angry people attacked Bhagwanpur Haat police station chief Sanjeev Kumar, an SI and an ASI, due to which all three were injured. All three were referred from Basantpur to Siwan Sadar Hospital after first aid.

The accused had threatened to kill, all were taken away from the house

As soon as Rohit’s body reached after the post-mortem in Kaudiyan village, people got agitated. Angry people completely blocked the traffic on Malmalia-Mashark NH-227A by keeping the dead body near the village. In the meantime, the crowd seriously injured Bhagwanpur Haat police station in-charge Sanjeev Kumar, SI Ravi Kumar and ASI Shailesh Kumar Singh by hitting them with sticks and rods. In a hurry, all three were brought to Basantpur Community Health Center, from where all were referred after first aid.

death due to lack of proper treatment

The people who were blocking the road in protest against the murder said that if Rohit had got proper treatment on time, it was possible that he would not have died. As soon as the relatives got the news of Rohit’s death, they started vandalizing the houses of the accused. However, people pacified them by convincing them. As soon as the dead body reached home, the patience of the family members broke and other people along with the family members obstructed the traffic on the highway. Later Maharajganj SDPO Polast Kumar also reached the spot and pacified everyone by assuring the people of action.

Mother accused of killing son in land dispute

On the other hand, Durgavati Devi, the mother of deceased Rohit, said that the son was killed in a land dispute. It is alleged that the accused were taken away from the house while they were asleep and carried out the incident. However, this thing is not being embraced by the local people as well. Durgavati Devi, the mother of the deceased, has filed an application in the police station accusing Hansnath Mahato, Meghnath Mahato and Nitish Kumar of the village of killing them in a land dispute that happened two days back. He has said in his application that the accused had threatened to kill your son. With this feeling, they took him away from the house and tied him with a rope, beat him to death.

allegation of referral after death

Accusing the police and the hospital, mother Durgavati Devi, cousin Brijkishore Mahato and one of his friends Ravi Kumar said that if the police and the hospital had wanted, Rohit could have survived. After Rohit’s death, he referred him on the pretext that the situation was serious, whereas Rohit had died in the CHC itself. Accusing the police, the said people said that instead of taking the seriously injured Rohit to the hospital, the police took him to the police station. When the condition started deteriorating, after the request of the relatives, the CHC police took him, where the doctor handed him over to the police after saying that he was fine after first aid treatment. Seeing the situation getting worse, the police again admitted him to the CHC, where the young man had died, but the doctor referred him citing the situation getting worse.

Tension in the village, the atmosphere sad due to the crying of relatives

After the incident, there is tension in Kauriyan Tole Lilhi on the one hand, and on the other hand, the whole atmosphere has become inconsolable due to the cries of family members. On Monday morning, as soon as Rohit Kumar died of beating in Kauriyan Tole Lilhi, the family members attacked the house of the accused Hanshnath Mahto and damaged the exterior of the house with sticks and rods. The matter was pacified by the intervention of the local people. Police Station President Sanjeev Kumar told that the accused Hansnath Mahato and Meghnath Mahato are being interrogated in custody.