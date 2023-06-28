Low pressure area formed in Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh, know where it will rain, where the temperature will increase

Monsoon has gained momentum. simultaneously Weather in Jharkhand has also changed. Now a low pressure area has formed in South Jharkhand and Northeast Madhya Pradesh, whose effect will be seen in the coming days. Come, let us tell you how the weather of Jharkhand will be in the coming 8 days. The Meteorological Department has issued the weather forecast till July 4. Along with this, a weather alert has also been issued. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for 28 and 29 June.

Meteorological Department has issued a warning

In the warning issued by the Meteorological Department, it has been said that on June 28 and 29, somewhere in the western and north eastern parts of the state Heavy rain is likely to happen. There will be rain in some parts of the state on June 29 as well. During this the clouds will thunder. On Thursday i.e. June 29, the Meteorological Department expressed the possibility of thunderclap.

Temperature will increase by 2 to 4 degrees

The Ranchi-based Meteorological Center of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that there will be no major change in the maximum temperature till June 29 and 30. But, after this, the maximum temperature of Jharkhand may increase by 2 to 4 degrees in the next three days.

Clouds will remain in Ranchi till July 4

The forecast issued by the Meteorological Department for the capital Ranchi states that the sky will remain cloudy till July 4. Every day from 28th June to 4th July it will rain somewhere. On June 28, there will be light to moderate rainfall twice or more in Ranchi.

Ranchi’s maximum temperature will be between 25 to 32 degrees

If we talk about June 29, then the sky will be cloudy. There will be light to moderate rainfall once or twice. Ranchi will be partly cloudy from June 30 onwards. It will rain with thunder. During this, the maximum temperature of the capital is expected to be 25 to 32 degrees, while the minimum temperature is expected to be between 23 to 24 degrees.

84.3 mm of rain so far in Jharkhand

Please tell that Jharkhand has received 84.3 mm of rainfall between June 1 and June 28, which is 51 percent less than normal. Except Simdega district, no other district has received normal rainfall. Simdega has received 202.2 mm of rainfall, while it should receive 214.9 mm of rainfall during this time. In this way, there has been 6 percent less rainfall than normal.

Jharkhand Weather Forecast: Jhajjam rains changed the weather pattern, it will rain in entire Jharkhand for two days madhya pradesh