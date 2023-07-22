Low pressure area forming in Bay of Bengal near Odisha, yellow alert for thunderstorm with rain in Jharkhand

A low pressure area is forming in the Bay of Bengal near South Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh. the day before rain in jharkhand Thunderstorm alert has been issued along with. The Ranchi-based weather station of the India Meteorological Center (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several districts of Jharkhand on Saturday. It has been said that clouds will thunder at some places in the state and there may be thunderclap.

Low pressure will form in the Bay of Bengal on 24

However, the Meteorological Department has not told in which districts rain or Thunderclap are likely to happen. The Ranchi-based Meteorological Center has said that the monsoon trough is currently moving towards Jaisalmer, Dausa, Ratlam, Betul, Chandrapur, Kondagaon, Gopalpur and then towards North Andaman Sea. There are indications of formation of a new low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal on 24th July.

It rained everywhere in Jharkhand

Let us inform that during the last 24 hours, light to moderate rainfall occurred at almost all places in Jharkhand. Heavy rains also occurred at one or two places. During this, the monsoon activity remained normal in the state. The maximum rainfall of 97.2 mm was received in Chakulia of East Singhbhum. The highest maximum temperature of 35.7 degree Celsius was recorded in Godda. The lowest minimum temperature was 23 degree centigrade in Ranchi.

It rained in these districts today

It rained in Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Bokaro, Gumla, Hazaribagh, Khunti, Latehar, Ramgarh and Simdega. According to the figures given by the Meteorological Department till 5 pm, Ramgarh received 26.5 mm of rain, while Hazaribagh received 14.5 mm, Jamshedpur 10 mm and Ranchi 6.2 mm.

The temperature of these districts increased

Apart from this, there was 0.5 mm rainfall in Bokaro, 4 mm in Gumla, 0.5 mm in Khunti, 1 mm in Latehar and 0.5 mm in Simdega. During the last 24 hours, an increase in the maximum temperature of Garhwa, Giridih, Godda and Pakur was recorded, while there was no change or a decline in the maximum temperature of the rest of the districts.

Garhwa, Giridih and Pakur recorded a rise of 0.4 degree Celsius in temperature, while Godda’s maximum temperature rose by 0.8 degree Celsius today. A drop in temperature was recorded in Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Bokaro, Gumla, Hazaribagh, Khunti, Latehar, Lohardaga, Ramgarh, Sahibganj, Simdega and West Singhbhum. Apart from Chatra and Deoghar, there was no change in the maximum temperature of Palamu.

Ranchi’s lowest minimum temperature

The maximum temperature of the capital Ranchi dropped by 1.2 degree centigrade today. After this, the maximum temperature here became 28 degree Celsius, which is 1.8 degree less than normal. A drop of 0.2 degree Celsius was also recorded in the minimum temperature. The minimum temperature here today was 23 degree Celsius, which is 0.3 degree above normal.

Jamshedpur’s maximum temperature dropped by 1.4 degrees

Talking about the maximum temperature of Jamshedpur, after a drop of 1.4 degree centigrade, the highest temperature here remained at 31.2 degree Celsius, which is 1.2 degree Celsius less than normal. The minimum temperature here has dropped by 1 degree. Despite this, the minimum temperature here is 1.4 degree centigrade above normal. The minimum temperature of Jamshedpur was recorded at 26.2 degree Celsius today.

Maximum temperature of Daltonganj did not change

There was no change in the maximum temperature of Daltonganj, but a drop of 0.6 degree Celsius was recorded in the minimum temperature. The maximum temperature here remained at 35 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature dropped to 27 degree Celsius, which is still 1 degree centigrade above normal.

Where has it rained in the last 24 hours

According to the Meteorological Center Ranchi, during the last 24 hours, Ranchi has received 18.6 mm of rain, while Jamshedpur has received 22.2 mm, Daltonganj 0.6 mm, Bokaro 9 mm, Chaibasa 50 mm, Deoghar 0.5 mm, Giridih 6.5 mm, Ramgarh 25.5 mm and Godda 2.5 mm.

So far 243.5 mm of monsoon has rained in Ranchi.

If we talk about the entire monsoon season, from June 1 to July 22, 2023, Ranchi has received 243.5 mm of rainfall, while Jamshedpur has received 182.1 mm. Daltonganj has received 184.9 mm of rainfall, while Bokaro has received 178.6 mm and Chaibasa has received 302 mm of rainfall so far.

Highest rainfall of 511.5 mm in Sahibganj

Sahibganj has so far received the highest rainfall of 511.5 mm, which is 1 percent more than normal. Usually there should be 508.1 mm of rainfall during this period, but this time it has received more rainfall. The least rainfall has occurred in Chatra district. The normal rainfall here is 371.8 mm, but so far only 91.4 percent of the rainfall has been received, which is 75 percent less.