‘Lower lele bhai apne size ka,’ the Team India star opened up about his first conversation with Virat Kohli

cricketer of india Virat Kohli And Ishant Sharma Have been close friends since the early days of cricket. Both have been playing together since under-17 days and have also represented Delhi and India. Over the years, Ishant has seen the ups and downs of Kohli’s career. In a recent conversation, Ishant revealed about his first conversation with Kohli. The out-of-favour India fast bowler revealed that he had his first meeting with Kohli during the Delhi Under-17 camp.

Ishant Sharma remembers old days

Ishant Sharma recalled that he met Virat Kohli during the trial match. Sharma said, ‘I met him for the first time during the Delhi Under-17 trials. I remember I was wearing a short lower. Kohli had already played India Under-19, so I had heard his name a lot. We had a match at the West Delhi Cricket Academy and he bothered me a lot. The wicket in Najafgarh was flat like a road.

Virat jokingly said this

In his first conversation with the former India captain, Ishant revealed that Kohli asked him to buy lowers of his size. Ishant said on the Beer Biceps podcast, ‘I somehow got selected for the under-17 trials. There I met him personally. He jokingly told me that brother, take your size lower. I was very shy then, I did not know how to interact with others.

Ishant’s father wanted son to play Ranji

Ishant further says that I did not know how big a deal it is to play in Delhi Under-17. My father always used to say that at least try to go to Ranji Trophy so that you can get a government job. Although no one had thought that ‘I will play for India one day’. Please tell that Kohli and the rest of the Indian players are currently on a break from action. Team India’s next assignment will begin next month in the West Indies.