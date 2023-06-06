LPG Price: Now cooking gas in only Rs 500, Indira Gandhi gas cylinder subsidy scheme started

lpg price and subsidy updates: If you are troubled by the cost of cooking gas and you are a resident of Rajasthan, then this news will bring relief to you. Yes… Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has started the first phase of Indira Gandhi Gas Cylinder Subsidy Scheme, due to which gas subsidy amount of about Rs 60 crore has reached the bank accounts of 14 lakh beneficiaries. CM Gehlot of the state said on this occasion that public money is being spent on the public and he is fulfilling the guarantee given in inflation relief camps.

Gehlot transferred Rs 60 crore to the accounts of 14 lakh beneficiaries by pressing a button on the tablet at the state level Beneficiary Festival organized at the Rajasthan International Center in Jaipur. On this occasion, Gehlot said that the state government is formulating policies and programs with the idea of ​​savings, relief and growth and inflation is a major problem of the country at present. He said that people are finding it difficult to buy gas cylinders due to rising prices. Through the Indira Gandhi Gas Cylinder Subsidy Scheme, the state government is providing cylinders up to Rs. 1140 for Rs. 500 and is fulfilling the promises made to give relief to the common man from inflation.

Public welfare schemes implemented by making women the head

Rajasthan CM Gehlot said that public welfare schemes are being implemented in the state by making women as heads and through these schemes public money is being spent on the public as relief. He said that this is not a ‘revdi’ but a work of public service. The savings that will be generated from these schemes of the state government, the beneficiary families will be able to spend on grooming the future of their children, their education and other maintenance. He said that dearness relief camps are being set up across the state, due to which the burden of dearness has reduced on the common man. Maximum relief is being provided to the people through 10 schemes through these camps.

LPG Price 1 June: LPG cylinder has become cheaper, see how much it has become in your city

Rajasthan is the only state in the country to provide gas cylinders for Rs 500.

CM Gehlot of Rajasthan said that due to the excellent financial management of the state government, successful implementation of welfare schemes is being done. Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariawas said that Rajasthan is the only state in the country to provide gas cylinders for Rs.500. Chief Secretary Usha Sharma said that the common people are getting relief from the effects of inflation through inflation relief camps. According to a statement, Gehlot has benefited the beneficiaries in all the 33 districts of the state. Gehlot said that soon it will start providing smartphones with internet connectivity to women for three years.

with language input