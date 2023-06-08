LPG Subsidy Scheme: If you have a ration card, then get 1100 cylinders for Rs 900

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana 2.0 Online Apply: The price of gas cylinder is continuously increasing. The price of domestic gas cylinder has crossed Rs 1100 in most parts of the country. In such a situation, it has become difficult for many people to buy gas cylinders. At the same time, under the government scheme, you can get cheap gas cylinders. The name of this scheme of the Central Government is- Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana 2.0 (Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana 2.0).

What are the documents required for PM Ujjwala Yojana?

E-KYC (Know Your Customer) is necessary for Ujjwala connection

BPL ration card or ration card issued by any state government, in which you have proof of being below poverty line

Aadhaar Card or Voter ID Card will also be required

Bank account number and IFSC code will be required

Carry a passport size photograph with you

LPG Tatkal Service: LPG cylinder will reach home in 2 hours, just this much work will have to be done

Who gets the benefit of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana?

Only women can apply for Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and it is also mandatory to be 18 years of age to apply.

Women applying- SC, ST, more backward classes, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural), Antyodaya Anna Yojana, forest dwellers, people living in islands and islands or any poor family can apply for this scheme.

There should not be any other LPG connection at the applying address. If this happens then the benefit of the scheme will not be available.

How to apply for Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana 2.0?

Online can also be applied for Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. First of all you have to go to the online portal (. After that you have to select the LPG company of your choice. After selection a new page will open. Here you have to create an account. After creating the account you have to fill the form and apply all the documents. After applying, you have to go to the distributor. After checking all the documents, you can take the cylinder from the gas distributor.