Retired Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the Luhansk People’s Republic Andrei Marochko reported that the Ukrainian security forces use violence against residents of the Donetsk People’s Republic in order to identify “spies”.

“There is an increase in the number of joint patrols of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, the armed formations of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, which, under the guise of an inspection <…> break into the houses and apartments of civilians in order to identify so-called spies among them, ”TASS quotes him as saying.

Recall that on the morning of February 24, the Russian Federation launched a special operation on Ukrainian territory. During a televised address to the population, the head of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, said that this is necessary to protect the inhabitants of the friendly Luhansk and Donetsk people’s republics.

Earlier it became known that Russia has the ability to influence infrastructure components in space. This is possible due to the means of electronic warfare. The corresponding statement was made by military expert Alexei Leonkov.

He recalled that an entrepreneur from the United States, Elon Musk, whose satellite system is used, among other things, for the purpose of transmitting data to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), has already applied to the Pentagon with a claim for damages, provided that civilian satellites are used for military purposes. Read more about this in the BLiTZ article.

