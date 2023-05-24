LSG vs MI: There will be a clash between Lucknow and Mumbai, know pitch report and live streaming details here before the match

IPL 2023 has reached its last stop. The first eliminator match of this Grand League (May 24)Lucknow Super GiantsAndMumbai Indianswill be played between This match between the two teams will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. This match is very important for both the teams because whichever team loses this match will be out of the IPL. And the winning team will reach in Qualifier-2. In such a situation, before this match, today we will give you complete information about the pitch report and live streaming details.

pitch report

The pitch of Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium is considered batsmen friendly. Batsmen get a lot of advantage here. But along with this the spinners also bowl well here. Lots of runs are also scored on this pitch. In such a situation, the teams can decide to bowl first after winning the toss.

When and where will you be able to watch live match

The IPL 2023 eliminator match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians will be played from 7:30 pm. At the same time, the time of toss will be 30 minutes earlier i.e. at 7 o’clock. The live telecast of this match will be done on different channels of Star Sports Network. Live streaming of this match will be available on ‘Jio Cinema’ app. You can watch this match for free on this app. Here you can enjoy the matches in 10 different languages.

Possible playing 11 of Lucknow and Mumbai

Mumbai Indians – Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Karthikeya, Akash Madhwal

Lucknow Super Giants – Quinton de Kock (wk), Karan Sharma, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya (c), Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gautam, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan

LSG vs MI Dream11: These players from Lucknow and Mumbai will make you rich! Here is the best Dream11 team