LTC of old grade employees increased by Rs 8100 and new by Rs 9100 in Tata Steel

Jamshedpur The agreement regarding the pending LTC and Convenience Allowance (Vehicle Allowance) of Tata Steel UISL (earlier Jusco) was signed on Thursday. Both the agreements were stalled for many years. Both the agreements were signed after the wage revision agreement. The signatories included MD Rituraj Sinha, CFO Manish Agarwal, GM HR Aman Chodha, Chief HRIR Sonam Ranjan, Gautam Mitra on behalf of Tata Steel UISL Management, while President Raghunath Pandey, Working President Arun Tiwari, Deputy President on behalf of JUSCO Shramik Union. Manish Dubey, General Secretary CDS Krishna were present.

All the employees of Tata Steel UISL will be benefited by this agreement, which includes 262 employees transferred from old grade i.e. Tata Steel and 360 employees of new grade. Retired employees will also get arrears. Under the agreement, the arrear amount of LTC and Convenience Allowance will also be paid. Under the new agreement, new grade employees will also get car allowance for the first time.

LTC agreement at a glance

P grade, K grade and G grade employees will get benefits for two years from January 1, 2020

Next LTC settlement to be held in 2024

All rules are same as before LTC

The employees who were benefited under the wage revision agreement in February 2023 will get all the facilities.

The LTC of old grade employees has been increased by Rs 8100, while the LTC of new grade employees has been increased by Rs 9100.

How much LTC will be given to P grade, G grade and K grade earlier and now

Earlier settlement – Whose earlier was Rs 18163 per month basic, he used to get Rs 27 thousand. Now after wage revision, those whose basic salary is Rs 29,000 per month, will get Rs 35,600. And earlier, whose basic was more than Rs 18163 per month, he used to get Rs 29000 LTC, but now the basic salary of this grade employee will be more than Rs 29 thousand per month, he will get Rs 37600. Earlier supervisor grade was Rs 27500 and Rs 29500, but now everyone has been made equal.

How much LTC will be available for JS and JW grade before and now?

Earlier, the one whose basic salary was Rs.12624 per month, he got Rs.26 thousand, while the one whose basic salary was above Rs.12624, he got Rs.28 thousand. Now after the new wage revision agreement JS and JW series employees will get Rs 30600.

Convenience allowance agreement

The agreement of convenience allowance will be applicable from 2022 to the year 2027.

This agreement is for five years.

It has also been decided to give car allowance to new grade employees for the first time.

allowance of pkg grade employees

Allowance – was there before – will get it now

Transport subsidy and cycle allowance – Rs 420 per month – Rs 540 per month

Two wheeler worker – Rs 1500 per month – Rs 1925 per month

Two Wheeler Supervisor – Rs.1550 per month – Rs.1975 per month

Car Allowance Worker – Rs 2050 per month – Rs 2550 per month

Car Allowance Supervisor – Rs 2250 per month – Rs 2750 per month

JS & JW grade allowance

Allowance – was there before – will get it now

JW Worker Grade – Rs.1450 p.m. – Rs.1925 p.m.

JS Supervisor Grade – Rs.1500 p.m. – Rs.1975 p.m.

Car Allowance JW Worker Grade – Not there earlier – Rs 2550 per month

Car Allowance JS Supervisor – Not available earlier – Rs 2750 per month