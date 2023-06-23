Lucknow Airport: Huge increase in air travel from Lucknow, approval for increase in user development fees

Lucknow. Air travel will become expensive from July 1. The UDF of domestic and international flights will increase at the airport. Due to which the prices of domestic and international tickets will also increase. Traveling by domestic flights from Amausi airport will be increased by Rs 750 and the fare of international flights will increase by Rs 1350. The Airport Economic Regulatory Authority has approved the increase in User Development Fee (UDF). This increase will be for the next three years. The command of Amausi airport is with the Adani group. Earlier in February, a proposal to increase the UDF charge was sent to the regulatory authority to raise funds for airport development.

Traveling from Lucknow airport will be expensive

UDF is also included in the ticket of the passengers. This will be applicable from July 1. At present, flights from Lucknow to Delhi are available for an average of Rs 3,000 to 4,000 while after July 1, their tickets will be available for Rs 5,000 to 6,000. Similarly, international flights will also become costlier by Rs 1,350. According to the airport spokesperson, 120 flights operate daily from Amausi. In this, the number of domestic flights is 105 and 15 are international flights. Every year 55 lakh passengers travel from Amausi airport. There has been an 18 percent increase in the number of passengers. By the year 2026, the number of passengers can reach 90 lakhs. A new terminal T-3 is being built at the airport. At the same time, environmental clearance has been received for the fourth terminal.

250 people cheated crores in the name of getting CNG pump, used to cheat by creating fake website, four arrested

This is how UDF will grow

It will be Rs 750 for the year 2023-24, Rs 850 for 2024-25 and Rs 950 for 2025-26 per passenger. Similarly, the current UDF for international flights is Rs 475. It will be Rs 1350 for the year 2023-24, Rs 1400 for 2024-25 and Rs 1480 per passenger for the year 2025-26.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HkGwY5TmCmk)