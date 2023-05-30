Lucknow: Arrested for bathing naked in front of IPS house, used to make dirty gestures after seeing female employees

Lucknow : A surprising news has come out from Lucknow, the capital of UP. Where the person taking a nude bath in front of the IPS officer’s house has been arrested. According to the information received from the sources, the IPS officer posted in a wing of the police headquarters used to make obscene gestures by climbing on the roof of the house every day. Even after protesting, the young man was not deterring from his antics. After which the IPS has filed a case against the accused in Hussainganj Kotwali.

Arrested for bathing naked in front of IPS house

In fact, the IPS officer’s neighbor Azim used to make obscene gestures by climbing on the roof of his house. Many times the officer opposed him, but he did not desist from his antics. After which the officer was fed up with Azim’s antics and filed a case against him in Hussainganj police station.

Azim used to bathe naked on the terrace

Azim, the neighbor of the IPS officer, lives just opposite to his house. He bathes naked during the day. Smiles and makes obscene gestures. IPS and his servants protested several times, but he did not agree. The IPS told that in the past, the cook and sweeper in his house had told about Azim’s actions. The officer told that recently my driver had also seen Azim bathing naked on the terrace. On this action of Azim, the servant went and opposed him. After which the accused Azim committed indecency with her.

Video made by Azim

IPS told that on Monday he was having dinner at his house. That’s why Azim started bathing naked in the open on the terrace. After this, he called one of his servants and got Azim’s video made. After this, the IPS filed a complaint at Hussainganj Kotwali. Inspector Hussainganj has registered a case against the accused Azim and arrested him.