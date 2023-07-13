Lucknow: CM Yogi Adityanath gave appointment letters to the youth, accused Mamta Banerjee government of killing democracy

Lucknow News: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in the appointment letter distribution program of a total of 510 candidates in various departments selected from UPPSC and UPSSSC on Thursday. He himself gave appointment letters to five candidates. During this, these candidates also shared their experiences.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister took a jibe at the violence in the Panchayat elections in West Bengal. He said that innocent people have been killed in the elections of Bengal. This happened in those governments, which beat the drum of democracy the most. In fact, they are doing the most harm to democracy.

A total of 510 candidates in the program include 199 Review Officer-Assistant Review Officer, 183 Junior Assistant-Transport Department and 128 Junior Assistant-Election Department. While congratulating everyone, CM Yogi Adityanath described this moment as very important.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that it was the wish of all the candidates that he should provide appointment letters to them. However, this was not possible due to time limit. While referring to the five candidates to whom he distributed appointment letters, he said that these youths are from different backgrounds. The Chief Minister said that these youths have got jobs from different parts of the state like Ambedkar Nagar, Lucknow, Bijnor, Ayodhya and Gonda.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that before this anyone even thought that any appointment would be possible from Bijnor? Or will any youth from Ambedkar Nagar be able to join the recruitment process? He said that today even youths from small villages and towns of the state are being successfully appointed in the services of the government.

The Chief Minister said that the most important thing is that this is a sensitive government. There is a government that understands the sensibilities of the public, which does not discriminate. The Chief Minister said that there can be no bigger sin than this if a government discriminates against its own citizens regarding the schemes of the government or any program of the government.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that people have also taught a lesson from time to time against such discriminatory system. The public has given its answer to those who, while doing discriminatory work, denied services to the talents, deprived them of moving forward.

The Chief Minister said that the 510 appointment letters being distributed here today are also very important because this is a special moment for the youth of Uttar Pradesh. He said that 510 families have been directly connected with the Uttar Pradesh government through these youths. There should be no doubt that these youths will work with their commitment in the interest of 25 crore people of Uttar Pradesh.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that for this purpose the state government made a system within the last six years. From the process of selection to the process of appointment, there should be no discrimination against any candidate anywhere and he can do his best work.

Referring to Ambedkar Nagar’s daughter, the Chief Minister said that despite losing her parents, she got appointment in the Election Commission while facing the corona virus. This is proof that there should be a desire to do something.

CM Yogi Adityanath said that in the last six years, the state government has given six lakh appointments to the youth. From 2021 till now, 16 appointment letter programs have been organized in one and a half years. In this, we have given 55 thousand government jobs.

The Chief Minister said that today we are seeing the result of the sincere steps taken in the last three years in every field. The selection process is also a part of that. Even in the process of selection, despite the corona virus epidemic and three big elections, in less than one and a half years, we have done the work of directly connecting 55 thousand youths in government service with the recruitment process. Today 510 youths have got the opportunity to join government jobs.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath fiercely targeted the Mamta government of West Bengal. He said that the municipal elections were held in UP recently, in which there were six crore voters. There were a total of 17 municipal corporations in the state. Elections were held peacefully at all these places without any violence, without booth capturing and without loss of life.

He said that while you must have seen the panchayat elections in West Bengal, violence took place on the day of polling, violence also took place on the day of counting of votes. People who kill democracy talk about democracy. In UP, we got panchayat elections conducted, assembly elections were held, body elections were held, there was no violence anywhere.

