Lucknow Court Shootout: Major action in Sanjeev Jeeva murder case, 6 policemen suspended for negligence

Lucknow. Big news is coming out in the Sanjeev Jeeva murder case in the Lucknow court in the capital of Uttar Pradesh. In this case, 6 policemen who were negligent have been suspended. The policemen to be suspended include the names of Sunil Dubey, Mohammad Khalid, Anil Singh, Sunil Srivastava, Dharmendra and female constable Nidhi Devi. Please tell that on Wednesday, Sanjeev Jeeva, who came to appear in the civil court of Lucknow, the capital of UP, was shot dead. And the murderer shooter Vijay Yadav has been discharged from the hospital. Accused shooter Vijay Yadav has been sent to Lucknow jail. The accused shooter was sent to Lucknow jail under heavy security. The CJM has sent him to jail for 14 days judicial custody.

Updating news…