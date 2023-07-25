Lucknow Famous Food: This is the most famous food of Lucknow, must try

butter creamMakhan Malai is most famous in Lucknow. It is mostly eaten in winter. People come from far and wide to eat butter cream of Lucknow.
Galouti Kebab
Galouti Kebab is famous since the time of Nawab Awadh of Lucknow. Today it is popular in India and also in other countries. The name of Galouti Kebab ‘Galouti’ is derived from the Sanskrit word ‘Galavat’.
dahi bhalla
Dahi Bhalla of Lucknow is a famous and favorite delicious dish, which is a part of North Indian cuisine. Dahi Bhalla is especially liked in Lucknow during summers.
ice cream
Most people like to eat Kulfi in Lucknow. Kulfi is consumed the most in the capital during the summer season.
Mutton Biryani
Lucknow’s Mutton Biryani is a wonderful and delicious dish. It is specially prepared with rice, spices and coriander leaves along with mutton.
Lassi
Most people in Lucknow like to drink lassi. If you have come to Lucknow then definitely try Lassi once.
Tunde Kebab
Tunde Kebab is a staple dish of the famous Mughal cuisine of Lucknow. Tunde Kebabs are filled with an amazing softness and special spices.
