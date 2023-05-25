Lucknow: Famous poet Munavvar Rana’s condition critical, admitted to Apollo Hospital, shifted to ventilator

Lucknow: A big news has come to the fore about the famous poet Munavvar Rana. Munavvar Rana’s health has deteriorated a lot. Now he has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Lucknow. Munavvar Rana has been shifted to the ICU ward. Poet Munawar Rana is currently put on ventilator. His daughter Sumaiya Rana has given this information through social media. Sumaiya told on social media that his father Munavvar Rana’s health is not good. He has been put on ventilator.

who is munawwar rana

There would hardly be anyone who would not know about Munawwar Rana. Please tell that Munavvar Rana is a famous poet and poet. Apart from Urdu, she writes poetry in Hindi and Awadhi languages. Munawar Rana has been awarded the 2014 Sahitya Akademi Award for Urdu Literature and the 2012 Mati Ratan Samman by the Shaheed Shodh Sansthan. Although he returned the Academy Award almost a year later.

Poet Munawar Rana is ill for a long time

Poet Munavvar Rana has been ill for a long time. Last year, he was admitted to SGPGI, Lucknow. Rana is suffering from kidney problem due to which he is on dialysis.

Poet Munawar Rana’s condition critical, admitted in Delhi AIIMS

Munawar Rana under the supervision of doctors

Munavvar Rana’s daughter and SP leader Sumaiya Rana told on social media that her father’s health is bad for the last two-three days. He had stomach pain during dialysis, due to which the doctor admitted him. It also came in the CT scan that there is some problem in his gall bladder, due to which his surgery was done. Although the health has not improved yet. After which he has been placed on the ventilator support system. Munavvar Rana’s treatment is going on under the supervision of doctors.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Im5XjUWAg8) Rana