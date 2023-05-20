Lucknow: FCI officer’s wife strangled to death at home in broad daylight, family hails from Bihar

Lucknow : Anamika, the wife of an FCI officer, was strangled to death by miscreants after entering her house in broad daylight at Bharwara in Chinhat in the capital. He was also stabbed in the stomach. Anamika’s one and a half year old daughter was also at home at the time of the incident, but the killers did not even touch her. In the afternoon, the tenant who returned from school after taking the children came to know about the incident. After which information was given to the husband. The relatives brought him to Sahara Hospital in a bleeding condition, where the doctor declared him dead.

On the information of the incident, Chinhat, Gomtinagar extension and BBD police station are examining the CCTV footage installed around the incident site. On the other hand, Chinhat police is looking for a suspect on the basis of the footage found in the CCTV camera. The reason for the murder could not be clarified. Under suspicion is an alleged employee of a telecom company, who came to Anamika’s house in the afternoon to change the WiFi modem.

The family is from Bihar

According to ADCP East Ali Abbas, Adarsh ​​Kumar, originally a resident of Muzaffarpur, Bihar, AG-II at FCI Headquarters located in Vibhuti Khand. (Tech) is working on the post. Those who have come to Lucknow after being transferred from Pratapgarh a few days ago. He lives in Bharwara’s house with wife Anamika (35) and daughter. On its third floor, a woman named Pooja has been living with her husband and two children for two and a half years, while Adarsh ​​lives on the second floor. The floor below is empty. Pooja went to the school to pick up the children at 12.40 pm and returned after some time.

During this, he heard Anamika’s scream twice. At first it seemed that she was calling her daughter as Babu. But, when I reached his room, there was silence. He saw Anamika lying on the floor in a pool of blood. There were stab marks on the throat and stomach. The little girl was crying sitting next to her. Pooja made noise on this. Hearing this, her husband and the people of the locality gathered.

Police sent the dead body for postmortem

While giving information to Anamika’s husband Adarsh ​​Kumar, she was admitted to Sahara Hospital, where she died after some time. DCP East Hridesh Kumar and all the officers reached the spot after informing the police control room at around 3 pm. The forensic team also collected evidence from the spot. After this, the Chinhat police sent the dead body for postmortem.

Suspicious seen coming and going in the house

ADCP East Ali Abbas said that around 1.30 pm, a suspicious youth was seen in the CCTV camera around the spot, who was seen going inside and then outside the house of Adarsh ​​Kumar. He also had a bag in his hand. The police showed the footage to the people around but no one could recognize the young man. Now the police is finding out about him.

