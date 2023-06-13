Lucknow: Fierce fire broke out in the canteen of SSB campus, many cylinders burst one by one, found under control after hard work

Lucknow: A big news has come out from Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. A sudden fire broke out late night in the residential complex of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) located in Gomtinagar. The fire broke out in the canteen located in B-2 block of the campus. During this, all five cylinders got blasted due to fire. Due to which there was an atmosphere of panic in the area. As soon as the information was received, 6 fire brigade vehicles reached the spot. After hard work, the firemen brought the fire under control. However, it is a matter of relief that there was no casualty in this accident.

Fire broke out in the canteen of SSB campus

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has a separate 10 floor residence in Gomtinagar extension. Suddenly a fire broke out in the canteen on Monday night. Seeing this fire spread in the entire canteen. Seeing the smoke and strong flames, the security personnel on the spot informed and alerted the people of the campus. Along with this, the fire control room was also informed about the fire. Firefighters reached the spot as soon as the information was received. The fire was so severe that even the CFO along with his team reached the spot.

More than 400 families live in the campus

The fire had spread so much that the five cylinders kept in the canteen started blasting one by one. Hearing the sound of the explosion, the families of more than 400 jawans living in the campus started running out. Along with the firemen, the SSB jawans continued to control the fire. At present, the fire was brought under control after a lot of effort.

IG SSB Ratnasanjay reached the spot

On the information of the fire, IG SSB Ratnasanjay also reached the spot. The IG inspected the relief work at the spot. Inquired about the cause of the accident from the staff deployed on the spot. Along with this, the IG also ordered an inquiry into the cause of the fire. Due to the blast with fire, there is an atmosphere of panic among the people here.

