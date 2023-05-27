Lucknow: Honorable then trapped in the jam, the open pole of the traffic system, leaving the car, Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak walked on foot

Lucknow : Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, is the most VIP city of the state. But, every day there is a huge traffic jam somewhere in the city. Till date no permanent solution has been found for this problem. Lucknow Police claims that it is active all the time to keep the city’s roads jam-free.

But the pole of his claim was exposed on Saturday. Even Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak could not escape from the heavy jam in Gauri town everyday due to the piling being done in the construction work of elevated road on Lucknow-Kanpur National Highway.

got the ambulance out of the jam



In fact, on Saturday afternoon, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak was returning from Kanpur to Lucknow. During this, there was a huge jam on the Kanpur road. Along with their fleet, an ambulance was also stuck in this jam. The policemen of the police escort engaged in the Deputy CM’s fleet tried to get the Deputy CM and the ambulance out by getting the route cleared in a hurry, but had to struggle a lot, meanwhile, Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak got down on the road. During this, he walked about two and a half kilometers, then somewhere the ambulance could get out of the jam. After this, in a strict tone, the police commissioner was informed about the matter.

In a hurry, DCP Vineet Jaiswal, ACP Krishna Nagar Vinay Dwivedi, and traffic police officers reached Gauri town, but by then the Deputy CM had left. For the time being, after the Deputy CM left, the police officers stayed on the spot and engaged in opening the jam for half an hour.

Piling work going on for two months

Significantly, for the construction of the elevated road on the National Highway, piling work is being done for about two months. On the main road itself, iron sheets were laid around the divider by NHI, due to which the main road has become very narrow, due to which the situation of jam persists everyday from Scooters India intersection to Hydel intersection. Despite this problem, no effective steps are being taken by NHAI in this direction. At present, after getting stuck in the jam, the Deputy CM has expressed his displeasure against those responsible.

