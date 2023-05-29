Lucknow: In Aliganj, a young man and a woman did a stunt on a bullet openly in the middle of the road, the video went viral

Lucknow: These days in Uttar Pradesh, videos of stunting by bike riders are becoming increasingly viral on social media. Meanwhile, a video of a young man and a woman doing stunts on a bullet in the middle of the road in Lucknow is going viral. In which it can be clearly seen, both are seen making love in film style. As soon as the video went viral, the police took the matter into cognizance and action is being taken.

Young man and woman were seen flirting on the road

In fact, at Nirala Nagar bridge in Aliganj, Lucknow, a young man and a girl are seen stunting on a bullet at night. In the viral video, the girl is seen sitting on the bullet tank and the young man is riding the bike at high speed. The video is of only 5 seconds. In which both are openly seen flirting in the middle of the road at night.

Police took note of the video

The video of a young man and a woman flirting on a bike in the middle of the road in Lucknow went viral on social media. The police took the matter into consideration. Related to the official Twitter handle of Lucknow Police has also been directed for necessary action.

SHO Para was directed for necessary action.

Video of young man and woman on a moving scooty in Lucknow went viral

Let us tell you that in the month of January this year, the video of a young man and a woman openly riding a scooty on the middle of the road in Lucknow went viral. In the video, the boy was driving a scooty and the girl was seen sitting on his lap. Both were openly seen hugging each other on the streets in Hazratganj. As soon as the video went viral, the police took the matter into cognizance and arrested the scooty youth. While the girl was released because she was a minor.

