Lucknow is going to get gift of boat club soon, land is being searched on the banks of Gomti

Lucknow. Lucknow may soon get a boat club for water sports activities. With the Lucknow Development Authority planning to develop a boat club, tourists and city dwellers will soon have another option for outdoor activities. LDA is planning on the banks of Gomti. Looking for suitable land which can be used to promote water sports and other activities.

Survey to identify locations

The part of the river which can be converted into a boat club is being identified and which is connected to the existing road network. LDA vice-chairman Indramani Tripathi said, “We have asked a team of officials to find out if the river bank somewhere in the city can be developed as a boat club. Survey work is in progress to identify suitable locations.

need for a coast extending more than 500 meters

Indramani Tripathi said that as there has been a lot of development within the city it seems that we will be able to get the required land only in the outskirts. The Boat Club will require a shore spread of at least 500 meters. Once the land parcel is identified and a preliminary outline is prepared, the Authority will prepare the Detailed Project Report to arrive at the cost estimates.