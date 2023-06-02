Lucknow: Meenu, who is suffering from liver disease, is relieving the pain of the patients by reciting the song, the video went viral, see ..

Lucknow: Who doesn’t wish for a long life? But he is called living the real life, who hides his troubles from the world and distributes happiness to everyone. Such people are very rare among all of us. Who thinks about the happiness of others. Meanwhile, a very cute video is becoming increasingly viral on social media. In which a female patient suffering from a fatal liver disease is seen taking everyone’s pain away by singing a song with her melodious voice.

video of balrampur hospital

In fact, a video of a patient named Meenu admitted to Balrampur Hospital in Lucknow is becoming increasingly viral on social media. Meenu is admitted here for the last three months and is suffering from a fatal liver disease. Despite being in so much trouble herself, Meenu reaches the wards to spread happiness on the faces of other patients admitted in the hospital. Here she is seen spreading happiness among the people with her melodious voice.

What did the surgeon of the orthopedic department tell?

Dr. GP Gupta, surgeon of the Department of Orthopedics, told that Meenu has been admitted to the hospital for the last one year. Meenu’s liver has failed. Doctor Narendra Dev of the hospital is treating Meenu. Every third day water is removed from Meenu’s stomach.

Everyone is a fan of Meenu’s songs

All are fans of Meenu’s song admitted in Balrampur Hospital. Everyone from doctor to patient praises Meenu’s song. Due to bloated stomach, Meenu has a lot of weakness. But even after this, she goes to different wards and inquires about the condition of the patients in order to spread a smile on the faces of all the people admitted in the hospital. At the same time, she encourages everyone with her songs.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wcTKvgrb284)