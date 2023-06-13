Lucknow: Miscreants openly gunned down property dealer, died on the spot, police engaged in investigation

Lucknow: The graph of crime in Uttar Pradesh is continuously increasing. The state government is strict against crime and criminals. Despite this, a property dealer has been shot dead publicly in the capital Lucknow. Fearless bike riding miscreants escaped from the spot after committing the crime. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police reached the spot.

Property dealer murdered in Lucknow

In fact, property dealer Amit Kumar Gautam (35) was shot dead in Vrindavan Sector-19 area on Monday. Amit Nigohan was a resident of Tikra village. He has an office here by the name of Home City Infratech Pvt. On Monday evening around 7:30 pm, he left the office to go home. During this, his employee Atul Kumar started the bike. As soon as Amit sat on Atul’s bike. Then the miscreants shot him in the head from behind. Amit died on the spot. But Atul, who was driving the bike, survived. The bullet went out touching Atul’s neck. During this, Atul got a minor injury.

Police investigating the case

Property dealer Amit Gautam was murdered in public. The police is investigating the reason behind the murder as a land dispute or transaction dispute. The police have taken two youths into custody on the basis of suspicion. Information about the incident is received, the police of PGI police station reached the spot. Along with JCP LO Upendra Agarwal, DCP East Hridesh Kumar and ADCP Ali Abbas also reached the spot and investigated the matter. The DCP told that after registering a case of murder in the PGI police station, a team has been formed to search for the miscreants.

Wife wept after seeing husband’s dead body

The deceased Amit’s family consists of father Nankau, mother Ram Dulari, two brothers Ajit and Jamuna, wife Seema and two innocent daughters, Anshika (6 years), Aaradhya (3 years). Hearing the news of Amit’s murder, brother Ajit, father Nankau along with his wife reached the trauma center. Seeing the dead body of the husband, the wife started crying. The police officers present on the spot consoled the family and assured them of action.

