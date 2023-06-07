LUCKNOW: Mukhtar Ansari’s shooter Sanjeev Jeeva shot dead in Lucknow court premises

Lucknow : Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Sanjeev Jeeva, a notorious gangster of western Uttar Pradesh and accused in the Krishnanand Rai murder case, has been shot dead. Criminals disguised as lawyers shot gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva inside Kaiserbagh court in Lucknow. There is news of some police personnel and a girl getting injured in this shootout. Sanjeev Jeeva was brought for hearing in the SC/ST court on Wednesday afternoon for the hearing of a case. Meanwhile, a miscreant in the guise of a lawyer opened fire. Jeeva, the dreaded shooter, was hit by several bullets. He died on the spot.

Police caught an attacker

The assailants managed to escape from the spot after killing Sanjeev Jeeva. A police constable was also injured in the attack and has been sent to Lucknow Civil Hospital for treatment. Police have taken one of the attackers into custody and taken them to the hospital in an injured condition. According to eyewitnesses, the attacker fired six rounds. The blood stains in the court premises are telling the scene of the incident. There are blood stains on the walls. Police has removed Jeeva’s body from the court premises.

Eyewitness lawyer said, a bullet hit the girl, sitting on dharna



An eyewitness lawyer, who was present during the shootout in the court premises, said that one of the attacker’s bullets hit a girl. She was with her father. The father was crying seeing the child suffering. According to the lawyer, how someone reached the court premises with a weapon, it is shameful for the police. Lawyers are also allowed to enter the court premises after investigation. In protest against this incident, the lawyers have sat on a dharna.