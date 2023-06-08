Lucknow: Murder after raping a minor in Indiranagar, dead body found hanging, police searching for the accused

Lucknow: Cases of love jihad are being seen continuously in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, a big news has come out from the capital Lucknow. Where a minor was raped by a youth of a particular community in Indiranagar and then killed the girl by hitting her with a hammer. The accused has been identified as Shahid. At present, the police is looking for the absconding accused.

Minor murdered after rape in Lucknow

According to information received from sources, Shahid, a resident of Fatehapurwa Takrohi village of Indira Nagar police station area, raped a 14-year-old girl and then killed her. Accused Shahid first entered the minor’s house. After this, the incident of rape was carried out. Fearing police and being caught, the girl was killed. According to the relatives, after committing the murder, the accused Shahid also tried to destroy the evidence like a vicious person. After killing the victim, she was hanged. Tried to give the incident the form of suicide. At present, the police has started investigating the matter.

Police sent the body for postmortem

Indira Nagar police station chief said that at present the dead body has been taken into custody and sent for postmortem. Now further action will be taken on the basis of PM report. At present the inquiry is going on. The police team that reached the spot is engaged in collecting evidence. This is a prima facie case of rape. Action will be taken on the basis of the tahrir of the family members.

North India’s first transgender health clinic opened in Lucknow, many facilities will be available, plan ready for other districts

Girl student raped in Bareilly as well

Let us tell you that the principal of an educational institution of a village located in the Nawabganj police station area of ​​Bareilly has been accused of raping a class 10 student. The student alleged that the principal raped her by calling her in the room on the pretext. Along with this, the principal blackmailed the girl student by making an obscene video. The accused made the student a victim of his lust several times. The girl student protested against the action of the principal. After this, the accused made the obscene video viral on social media. In this case, the police registered an FIR against the accused. The police has started searching for the accused.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1k1gAgfRDWg)