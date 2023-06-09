Lucknow News: Attempted self-immolation in front of Vidhansabha, victim’s family accuses Unnao police

Lucknow News: Lucknow. Unnao’s Mauravaan family, upset over not getting a hearing in the land dispute with their neighbours, reached in front of the Vidhan Bhavan on Friday to commit self-immolation, then the policemen who were there earlier caught them all. The police have denied the attempt of self-immolation. Farmer Baljit, a resident of Maurawan, had reached the Vidhan Sabha on Friday with his wife, mother, children and sister. The police personnel already deployed caught everyone. On enquiry, it was found that the Maurawan police is not conducting a hearing in the matter of assault. That’s why have come to commit suicide. As soon as this was known, the farmer’s family was taken to Hazratganj police station with the help of women constables. Baljit alleges that the neighbors want to take over the land. On protesting, the house was beaten up on Thursday. DCP Central Aparna Rajat Koshish says that the victim’s family had come for the public hearing. The talk of attempting self-immolation is wrong. Unnao police has been called and the victim has been assured of action.

