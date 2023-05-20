Lucknow: Orphaned girls became a monster, was raping them for 6 years, the Child Commission did the rescue

Lucknow : A surprising case has come to the fore in the BKT police station of capital Lucknow. The person who adopted two minor sisters had kept them hostage for 6 years. During this he kept raping her. After which a stranger called Childline complaining about this heinous act. After which 181 One Stop Center got a case registered against the accused in BKT police station, then with the help of police, both the girls were rescued.

Parents had died many years ago

Many years ago the parents of both the minor girls had died due to TB. Both the girls had become orphans after the death of their parents, after which a family had taken both the orphaned girls with them, while after 6 years the truth came to the fore that the 12-year-old girl was kept hostage. Not only this, the person who was given the status of father, kept raping him there.

complaint on childline

A stranger complained about this heinous act to Childline over the phone. After which the whole matter came to the notice of the Uttar Pradesh State Child Protection Commission. The Commission immediately wrote to the 181 Forest Staff Center and within two days, a case was registered against the accused and the girl was rescued.

Child Protection Commission and police conducted rescue operation

On this whole matter, the manager of 181 Forest Staff Center, Archana Singh said that ‘Uttar Pradesh State Child Protection Commission’s letter was received on May 17, after which the rescue operation was conducted. The team reached Bakshi’s pond and brought the girl who had lost her senses in panic. During the counselling, the innocent cried bitterly and then narrated her past. Archana Singh told that the accused has three children. The surprising thing is that the wife was fully aware of his handiwork.

sold to elder sister

Archana Singh, manager of One Stop Center told that when we talked to the girl, she told that these people brought us after the death of her parents. Those whom we used to call father used to rape the elder sister after drinking alcohol. Later, he sold my elder sister to a young man from Dadri in Barabanki district with the help of a local resident. That young man also used to rape his elder sister, who now has two daughters. But my elder sister ran away from that young man’s house and came back here on 15th May. But the young man took him back.

Search continues for elder sister

Archana said that as soon as she said this, the innocent hugged us and started pleading with folded hands that I do not want to stay there. i will die Don’t send me there. While the girl has been shifted to a government-run shelter home for girls, her elder sister is still with the kidnapper in Barabanki. Whose search is on.

Police arrested the accused

On this entire matter, Brijesh Chand Tiwari, in-charge of BKT police station, told that ‘181 One Stop Center had informed about the crime committed against the girls, after which a case of poxo and misconduct has been registered against the accused. The police have caught the accused and interrogated him and sent him to jail.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ElaNBytiMA)