Lucknow: Police took Ganesh Dutt Mishra, a close aide of Mukhtar Ansari, into custody, ED had issued notice several times

Lucknow: The police crackdown continues on those close to mafia Mukhtar Ansari. Meanwhile, the Ghazipur police has detained Mukhtar’s close businessman Ganesh Dutt Mishra. The police took Mishra into custody from his house in Chandan Nagar and took him to the ED office in Lucknow. According to the information received, notices were sent to Ganesh Dutt several times by the ED. But he was not reaching the ED office for questioning. Due to which the Ghazipur police has taken this action.

Ganesh Dutt Mishra’s business is spread in these districts

Actually Ganesh Dutt Mishra handles the real estate business of Mukhtar Ansari. It is being told that Ganesh Dutt has real stent business in many districts of the state including Mau, Varanasi, Azamgarh, Lucknow, Ghazipur. Ganesh used to buy land in the name of Mukhtar. Presently the police took Ganesh to Lucknow.

20 crore property has been attached

Let us inform that recently the property worth 20 crores of Ganesh’s Mau and Ghazipur was attached by the police. Not only this, Ganesh Mishra’s residence in Chandan Nagar colony of Ghazipur was also demolished by the administration in action under the Gangster Act. The police and the Lucknow ED team have taken Ganesh into custody from his residence in Chandan Nagar Colony, Rauja. First of all Ganesh Dutt Mishra was brought to Sadar Kotwali. After this the police took Ganesh to Lucknow.

what did the officer say

On Ganesh Mishra’s arrest, City Kotwal Tej Bahadur Singh said that Lucknow ED had sent notices to Ganesh Dutt Mishra several times for questioning in the case related to benami property. The ED had also called Ganesh to the office for questioning. But he did not respond to any notice. Ganesh is ignoring ED’s notice. Due to which he has been arrested.

