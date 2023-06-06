Lucknow: Retired IPS Dinesh Sharma committed suicide by shooting himself, suicide note recovered

Lucknow: A big news has come out from Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. Former IPS Dinesh Sharma (Retired IPS Dinesh Sharma) has committed suicide by shooting himself in Gomti Nagar. As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot. According to the information received from the sources, a suicide note has been recovered from the dead body of Dinesh Sharma. However, after taking the dead body into custody, the police has sent it for postmortem. It is being told that IPS Dinesh Sharma was suffering from depression. The police is probing the entire matter.

IPS Dinesh Sharma shot himself

In fact, retired IPS officer Dinesh Sharma shot himself with a licensed revolver at his residence in Gomti Nagar. Dinesh Sharma died on the spot. A suicide note was found by the police near the dead body. In the suicide note, he has called himself responsible for his death. Dinesh Sharma has written in his suicide note that I am in depression due to anxiety. Due to which my health and body is being harmed. These are the reasons why I am going to commit suicide. No one is responsible for my death. However, the police has started investigating the matter from all angles.

Family of retired IPS officer Dinesh Sharma

Let us tell you that retired IPS officer Dinesh Sharma has two children and wife in his family. Daughter is married. Dinesh Sharma was an IPS officer of 1975 batch. He was living here with his wife and son. As soon as the information about the incident is received, many officers of the UP Police Department are reaching his residence.

IPS Dinesh Sharma was like this

Due to the death of former IPS Dinesh Sharma, there has been a wave of mourning among his close ones. ADG Security UP Vinod Kumar Singh reached Dinesh Sharma’s house as soon as he heard the news of suicide. Vinod Kumar Singh told that he has known Dinesh Sharma sir for about 25 years. Officer Dinesh Sharma was a very lively and happy person. Can’t believe that Dinesh Sharma sir can do something like this.

