Lucknow: Students will recite Sanskrit verses with Quran in Nadwa, diploma course will start soon, know the reason for the decision

Lucknow: Lucknow It will now be taught like Sanskrit schools in the famous educational institution Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama (Nadwa). The students here will be seen reciting Sanskrit shlokas along with the verses of Quran. For this, there is a preparation to start a diploma course here soon.

Nadwa Management has given its approval to the decision regarding this course. In this way, students who wish to learn different languages ​​will be able to take advantage of it under one roof in Nadwa. Lucknow-based Nadwatul Ulama Sansthan is popularly known as Nadwa. It is very famous all over the world for Islamic education. Students studying from here are present in different parts of the world. Nadwa has been in favor of modern education along with religious education. Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama (Nadwa) was built in 1893 in Kanpur. It was later moved to Lucknow in 1898 and the Islamic curriculum was updated with the addition of modern science, mathematics, vocational training and an English department.

Under this thinking, students in Nadwa are taught Quran, Hadith, Islamic Studies, Persian, besides Arabic, Urdu, English and Hindi, English in the Department of Language and Journalism. Now another new topic is going to be included in it.

According to Nadwa’s secretary and manager Maulana Jafar Hasni Nadvi, there are many students who have the desire to study Sanskrit. Arabic scholar self in Nadwa. Maulana Hifzur Rahman had mastered Sanskrit and French languages. He used to teach Sanskrit at eight o’clock in the night to the students who were fond of studying Sanskrit. But, then it was just limited to hobby.

After his death last year, there is no one to teach Sanskrit. Therefore, it has now been decided to start Diploma course. Its preparation has been started. With this, apart from Islam, students will be able to understand the texts of Hindu religion easily. He told that in the beginning a Sanskrit teacher will be appointed. With the increase in the number of students, the number of teachers will also be increased, so that students doing diploma courses can study in a convenient way.

The special thing is that Sanskrit was taught in Nadwa more than a hundred years ago. For this, regular classes were conducted. Dr. who did PhD on Nadwa from Calcutta University. According to Ubaid ur Rehman, English was compulsorily included in the curriculum here in 1905. Then the study of Sanskrit was also started here. Although it was not necessarily part of the theme. But two teachers were appointed for Sanskrit.

