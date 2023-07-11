Lucknow: The brutal murder of a girl in the forest, the police were stunned to see the dead body, the caught monster had already committed murder.

Lucknow: A sensational case of brutal murder of a girl has come to light in the capital Lucknow. Hearing the screams of the girl in the massacre in the Amava forest of Banthara, the villagers who reached the spot caught one of the accused and informed the police. After this, the officers reached the spot and conducted the investigation. A case has been registered on the complaint of the girl’s brother. At the same time, the accused kept misleading the police many times during the interrogation. The police is probing the cause of the murder.

According to Ravi, a resident of Gahru in Sarojini Nagar area of ​​Lucknow, his 24-year-old sister had left home on Monday to go to Nadarganj. He was to be interviewed in two factories. After some time, the screams of the girl were heard in the forest of Amava. On this, the villagers who reached there saw that a person was running away with an e-rickshaw. People caught him and informed the police.

After this, the police officers reached the spot and started questioning the accused youth. The caught youth called himself Prakash alias Chhotu. He lives in Ramdaspur village of Banthara. On the Tahrir of the deceased girl’s brother, the police have named Prakash and registered a case of murder against three unknowns.

It has come to the fore in the investigation that the murder of the girl has been done in a very barbaric manner. A cloth was stuffed in his mouth to suppress his screams. Along with this, his teeth were broken by hitting him on the face. Left cheek was cut. The police are also surprised to see the manner of the incident.

During interrogation, Prakash kept trying to mislead the police many times. The villagers caught him alone on the spot, while he says that he was passing through Mawai area of ​​Banthara. Meanwhile, the girl indicated to stop. He said leave till Amawa. Left him here. There were three other people who got killed and went away.

When the police confronted the two people named by Prakash, the accused refused to identify them. In the investigation, it has been confirmed that these people were present in the court for the whole day. That’s why the police doubt Prakash’s allegations.

According to the relatives, they have received information that the accused came with his three companions and forcibly took the girl to sit. After this, he was taken to the forest and killed. Police investigation has revealed that Prakash had murdered a nine-year-old boy in the year 2017 after committing a crime. He was a minor then and came out after three and a half years. At this time he is on bail. Prakash is so cunning that when he was caught in the case of misdemeanor and murder, he had taken the name of his own father in the interrogation.

It is feared that he took the girl to the forest with the intention of doing wrong and killed her there. However, the truth will come out when the girl’s postmortem report comes. At the same time, whether other people were involved in the incident along with Prakash or not, the police is probing deeply.

Call details of mobile numbers are also being scrutinised. DCP South Vineet Jaiswal told that on the basis of Tahrir, an FIR has been registered for the murder. The accused is being interrogated. Action will be taken on the basis of evidence.

