Lucknow: Three people of the same family attempted self-immolation near the Chief Minister’s residence, creating a ruckus

Lucknow: There was a stir near the CM residence at that time. When the youth attempted suicide along with his family. This is not the first time that someone has attempted self-immolation in front of the Chief Minister’s residence. Many such cases have already come to the fore. A family attempted self-immolation near CM Yogi Adityanath’s residence. The whole family attempted self-immolation by pouring kerosene. But the policemen posted in security at the CM’s residence stopped everyone from committing suicide.

The victims are residents of Amethi.

Actually the victim’s family is a resident of Amethi. The victim says that the bullies of the village have encroached on their land. He complained about this to many officials in Amethi. But no one listened. On not getting justice from the authorities, the aggrieved families reached CM Yogi’s public court to plead.

Victim’s family attempted suicide

Three members of the victim’s family who came from Amethi were sent to the public court. Here he tried to commit suicide because of being hurt by the bullies. However, the policemen posted in security at the CM’s residence stopped everyone from committing suicide. Along with this, three family members were sent to CM Yogi’s public court to meet the officials.

A young man also attempted suicide

Recently, a youth who attempted self-immolation near CM Yogi Adityanath’s residence died during treatment. The youth had set a BJP MLA of Unnao on fire accusing him of harassment. The young man Anand Mishra was a resident of Unnao. He accused MLA Bamba Lal Diwakar of harassment.

Please tell that Anand Mishra had set himself on fire by pouring petrol on April 26 this year. The police personnel present on the spot extinguished the fire by pouring blankets and water. After this, Anand was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Hazratganj for treatment. After this he was referred to KGMU.

