Lucknow: To fulfill the hobby of girlfriend, a young man became a thief, made a gang and stole bikes, police arrested

A surprising news has come out from Lucknow. Where a boy started stealing to fulfill his girlfriend’s hobby. The young man formed a gang to give luxury life to his girlfriend. And started stealing two wheelers. However, the police have arrested the accused. Let’s know the whole matter.

what is the whole matter

Actually the whole matter is of police station Kishangarh. Where the police team exposed the gang stealing vehicles from different places and changing coded number plates. Police arrested three vicious vehicle thieves Deepak Sharma, Anshu Singh, Priyanshu Kashyap. All were arrested by the Krishna Nagar police station near Shakuntala Plaza.

17 bikes recovered

Police interrogated the accused and 17 bikes were recovered. Police is questioning everyone. The police will take further action by presenting the accused in the court.

what did the police say

Top police officers said that three vicious vehicle thieves have been arrested by the Krishna Nagar police station. A total of 17 two-wheeler stolen vehicles have been recovered from their possession. The city police has registered a case against all three under serious sections.

thief for girlfriend

Police told that investigation is also being done against the people from whom these bikes were bought. The young man became a thief to take his girlfriend to a good place and to fulfill her hobby. The young man formed a team. After which they started targeting hospitals and coaching centers. At present, the police have arrested all the three youths. The inquiry is on.

