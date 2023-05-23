Lucknow: Two children died in Lilavati Munshi Children’s Home, the operator accused the doctors of KGMU of negligence

Lucknow: A case of death of two children has come to light in two days in Lilavati Munshi Children’s Home located in Motinagar. It is being told that one of them was ill for a long time. While the other child had fever and infection. Due to which both of them died.

Children’s Home Lilavati Munshi

Both the children have died in Lucknow’s Lilavati Munshi Children’s Home. Talking to the media, the in-charge of the adoption unit of the Children’s Home said that when four-year-old Ashutosh came here, his head was filled with water. Where he was undergoing treatment at KGMU and surgery was also done. After this he was discharged with the pipe attached. But suddenly his health deteriorated on Saturday and he died. Rita Singh, director of Lilavati Children’s Home and Adoption, accused the doctors of KGMU of negligence.

What did the director of Lilavati Children’s Home tell

Rita Singh, director of Lilavati Children’s Home, told that one and a half year old Anamika had fever at night. After which he was given paracetamol but he died on the morning of 21 May. However, in the postmortem report, death has been told due to infection.

Investigation of other children continues

After the death of two children in Lilavati Children’s Home, doctors have been called on Tuesday to examine other children. KGMU administration said that children who have to insert tube after surgery, it remains for several weeks. Infection in other children is not possible from the tube.

