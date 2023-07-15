Lucknow University’s entrance examination for every undergraduate course tomorrow, 8 thousand candidates will be included in all the centers

Lucknow: The entrance examination for undergraduate and graduate professional courses of Lucknow University has been conducted from July 16. Around 8000 candidates will appear in the entrance test at all the centres. The first shift exam will be held from 10:30 am to 12:00 noon BA entrance exam. The entrance examination will be held at 13 centers including the old campus of Lucknow University at Babuganj and the second (2nd) campus at Janakipuram. It has been advised to the candidates appearing in the examination that they must read the instructions written in the admit card, so that they do not face any problem in the examination.

Headlines

Candidates should paste their passport size photograph on both the copies of the admit card of the examination.

Aadhaar card or any other valid identity card in the examination, which is mentioned on the admit card of the candidates. He must bring it.

Come 30 minutes before the time of examination and sit in your seat.

Candidates can reach the examination center with the help of Google Map by scanning the barcode printed on the admit card.

Candidates should not bring mobile calculator or any electronic device.

important things

There will be 100 questions in the exam, which will have to be attempted in 90 minutes.

Each question carries 2 marks.

There is no negative marking.

Must carry photocopies of all certificates

All certificates will have to be tested at the examination center

Candidates who are appearing in the entrance test and have claimed horizontal reservation (UE, CT, PH, FF, DP) or weightage (NCC, Sports) or both. They will have to carry the original certificates and photocopies of all the certificates related to the claim on the date of the entrance examination. Whose test will have to be done by being present at the examination center. If this is not done by any candidate, then he will not get the benefit of any kind of reservation or charge or both.

