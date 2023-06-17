Lucknow University’s entrance examinations from June 30, AKTU released academic calendar, know full details

Lucknow: Lucknow University (Lucknow University) has released the entrance examination schedule for admission to undergraduate and graduate professional courses in the academic session 2023-24. There will be entrance examinations from June 30 to July 6 for admission to different courses. Candidates can check all the course related information and entrance exam timings on the Lucknow University website.

Lucknow University spokesperson Dr. Durgesh Srivastava told that the admit cards of the candidates will be uploaded on the university’s website on June 26. The entrance test will be held in two shifts. The entrance exam for the first shift will be conducted from 10:30 am to 12:00 noon and for the second shift from 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm. The application date for various courses has been extended once again. For this, students can apply online till June 22.

Lucknow University has 4500 seats including EWS Court in undergraduate and graduate professional courses. The university has extended the application date for the third time.

Know the date and time of course and entrance exam

course-date-shift

BLA- 30th June-First Shift

D Pharma – 30 June – Second Shift

BA – 1st July – 2nd shift

B.Com – July 2 – Second shift

B.Com Honors – 2nd July – 2nd shift

B.Sc Agriculture – 3rd July – 1st shift

B.Sc Bio – 3rd July – 2nd Shift

BBA – 4th July – 1st shift

LLB Honors Integrated – 4th July – Second Shift

BCA – 4th July – 1st shift

B.Sc (Maths) – 5 July – 2nd shift

BFA-BVA – 6th July – 1st shift

BJMC – 6th July – 2nd shift

AKTU’s academic calendar released

Apart from this, the academic calendar for session 2023-24 has also been issued for various courses in Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University. According to the calendar, the classes for the seventh and ninth semesters of the odd semester will start from August 16, while the classes for the third and fifth semesters will start from September 1. All third semester MBA and MCA classes will start from October 1. On the other hand, the classes for second, fourth, sixth, eighth and tenth semesters of even semester will start from the first week of February 2024.

end semester theory exam from 15 december

According to the calendar released by the university, the odd semester end semester theory exams will be held from December 15, 2023 to January 5, 2024, except for the third semester of B.Tech, BPharm, and MBA, MCA, of all years. And from January 1, 2024 to January 20, there will be theory exams for all the courses of the first semester and BTech, BPharma and MBA, MCA of the third semester.

Similarly, theory exams for 4th, 6th and 8th semesters of even semester except B.Tech, BPharma and MBA, MCA will be held from 10th May 2024 to 30th May 2024, while from 15th May 2024 to 10th June 2024 for all 2nd and 4th semesters. Theory exams of B.Tech, BPharma and MBA, MCA will be conducted. Similarly, the practical examination of the odd semester end semester of the university will be held from January 6, 2024 to January 14, 2024 for the third, fifth, seventh and ninth semesters, while from January 21, 2024 to January 27, 2024, the first and third semesters including B.Tech, BPharma And the practical exam of MBA, MCA is fixed.

In the even semester, the practical examination will be held from 31 May 2024 to 5 June 2024 for the students of fourth, sixth, eighth and ninth semesters. The practical examination of B.Tech, BPharma and MBA, MCA of second, fourth semester of all years is proposed to be held from June 5, 2024 to June 15, 2024. On the other hand, Controller of Examinations Professor Rajeev Kumar said that preparations are being made for the academic calendar to run smoothly.

