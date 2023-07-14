Lucknow’s Ritu will make soft landing of Chandrayaan-3, know who is Ritu Karidhal who got big responsibility

Lucknow. Today Chandrayaan-3 will be launched from Sriharikota at 2.30 pm. On August 23-24, a soft landing of Vikram Lander will be done on the south pole of the Moon. Chandrayaan-3 will be launched by ISRO on Friday. The whole country is eagerly waiting for it. The responsibility of landing it safely on the moon has been given on whose shoulders, it is none other than ‘Rocket Woman’ Ritu Karidhal of Lucknow. ‘Rocket Woman’ Ritu Karidhal was born in Rajajipuram, Lucknow. Did her early studies from St. Agnese Public School and Navyug Kanya Vidyalaya.

BSc from Mahila Vidyalaya Degree College, Aminabad and MSc in Physics from Lucknow University and MSc in Physics from LU and PhD in Physics from LU. Got my paper published in six months. Ritu did MTech in Aero Science Engineering. Ritu Karidhal has served as Deputy Operations Director in Mangalyaan-1 and Mission Director in Chandrayaan-2. Because of this, he has been given the responsibility of soft landing of Chandrayaan-3.

Ritu Karidhal is the daughter of Lucknow.

Ritu Karidhal is from Lucknow. His residence is in Rajajipuram, Lucknow. Ritu did her early education at St. Agnese School in Lucknow. After this she studied from Navyug Kanya Vidyalaya. After doing MSc in Physics from Lucknow University, Ritu moved to Indian Institutes of Science Bangalore to pursue MTech in Aerospace Engineering. Please tell that Ritu Karidhal had joined ISRO in the year 1997. Ritu Karidhal’s first posting was given at UR Rao Satellite Center of ISRO.

Ritu Karidhal left PHD for ISRO

After doing MTech, Ritu Karidhal started doing PHD and started teaching as a part-time professor in a college. According to media reports, meanwhile, in 1997, he applied for a job in ISRO. He was appointed there. The difficulty was that she had to leave PHD for the job, for which she was not ready. Professor Manisha Gupta, under whose guidance she was doing her PHD, when she came to know about this, she encouraged Ritu to join ISRO.

UP Weather Live: Heavy rain will occur in 45 districts of UP today, Meteorological Department issued a warning

This is how the responsibility of Chandrayaan-3 got

Ritu Karidhal was the mission director of Chandrayaan-2. Looking at her experience, in 2020 itself, ISRO had decided that the mission of Chandrayaan-3 would also be in the hands of Ritu. The project director of this mission is P Veeramuthuvel. Apart from this, M Vanitha, who was the project director of Chandrayaan-2 mission, has been given the responsibility of deputy director in this mission, who is handling the work of payload, data management.

Fatehpur’s Sumit Chandrayaan in Lander-Rover Technical Team

The whole world will see the launch of Chandrayaan-3 on Friday from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sri Harikota. But this moment will be very special for the people of Khaga Nagar. Khag’s ‘Lal’ also contributed in this moment. Astronomer Sumit Kumar is an important part of the technical and design team of Chandrayaan-3’s lander, rover cameras. Five cameras attached to the lander and rover of Chandrayaan-3 will take pictures of the Moon. The cameras fitted in the payload will take pictures of the Moon’s surface during landing.