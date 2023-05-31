Ludhiana Court Blast: NIA filed charge sheet against two people, one died in the blast

National Investigation Agency (NIA) Ludhiana Court Complex Bomb Blast A supplementary charge sheet has been filed against two persons in the case. In the chargesheet, the NIA stated that the IED that exploded in the Ludhiana court complex was smuggled into Punjab by road from across the border. The investigating agency also informed that these IEDs were smuggled with the help of Pakistan-based drug smugglers and their Indian associates, including arrested terrorist Harpreet Singh alias Happy Malaysia.

Only one life was lost in the bomb blast in Ludhiana Court

Significantly, on 23 December 2021, there was a bomb blast in Ludhiana Court. One person was killed and six people were injured in this incident. In this case, the NIA arrested terrorist Harpreet Singh on 02 December 2022. Harpreet Singh alias Happy was arrested at Delhi’s IGI airport on his return from Malaysia.

Harpreet Singh had a reward of Rs 10 lakh

It is known that NIA was looking for Harpreet Singh for many days. A reward of Rs 10 lakh was announced for his arrest. A special NIA court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him. Along with this, a look out circular notice was also issued. Later he was arrested.

The surrounding building was shaken in the bomb blast

Just before the Punjab assembly elections, there was a bomb blast on the second floor of the Ludhiana court complex. The explosion was so strong that the nearby building was also shaken. Due to the blast, panic had spread in the whole of Punjab.