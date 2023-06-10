Ludhiana: Robbers entered the company depositing cash in ATM, looted seven crores and escaped

Chandigarh, June 10 (Hindustan Times). In Punjab’s Ludhiana, Rs 7 crore was looted from a company depositing cash in an ATM. The robbers have committed this robbery by taking hostage the security personnel present in the company. The number of robbers is said to be about ten. Police has started the investigation of the matter. Based on the preliminary investigation, the police claim that an employee may have been involved in the incident.

According to the information, there is an office of CMS, a security company that deposits cash in ATMs in Rajguru Nagar, Ludhiana. Last night around 1.30 am, the robbers raided here and took hostage five security personnel present in the company. After this, looted four crore cash and fled with a vehicle parked outside the office. There was more than three crore cash in this vehicle also. Along with this, the robbers also took away the DVR of the CCTV.

According to the initial information, the robbers kept looting for about two and a half hours. They also broke the mobiles of the security guards. The police cordoned off the entire area and started the investigation. Police have recovered the vehicle and two pistols from it in the nearby town of Mullanpur. Cash was missing from the car.

It is being told that 2 miscreants entered the office through the back gate, while 8 miscreants entered through the front gate. They also had sharp weapons along with pistols. There is also a suspicion of being a woman among them. The security guard says that a woman’s voice came among the robbers.

The whole incident is under suspicion

Initial investigation by the police revealed that the robbers were fully familiar with the company’s office. That’s why they came here and switched off the CCTV cameras. Apart from this, the wires of the sensors were also cut, so that no alarm etc. would ring when they entered inside. That’s why no one came to know about it. In this case, the police have also raised questions on the cash company. The police say that if the robbery took place at two o’clock in the night, then why was it reported at seven in the morning. However, there has been no response from the company so far in this matter.

Police Commissioner Mandeep Sidhu, who reached the spot, said that 15-16 cash vans are parked at the company’s office. Cash is kept in the chest made in the company office, but yesterday the cash was kept outside in the box itself. The robbers entered the company at around 1.30 am. The police was informed about this at seven in the morning. He said that there were 5 security guards in the company, in which 2 had weapons, but they could not react to the hostage taking. The police is investigating the matter