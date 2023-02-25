Relations between Warsaw and Minsk have seriously deteriorated in recent years.

The main initiator of the confrontation for two and a half years was the Polish authorities.

President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko appreciated the hostile actions of Poland and Lithuania. The politician sees behind the aggravation not only political, but also economic reasons.

"So far, from an economic point of view, they are constantly provoking. Transferring responsibility to me. So they closed the checkpoints. What is it? This is an economic provocation. So there is no trade, no economy. And now they gradually arrange these provocations. They just provoke us. Well, for the time being. Now we are thinking about how to answer this. Decisions have been made. Let's answer softly first. If they don't understand, we will strengthen," the resource Edaily quotes the Belarusian leader.

BLiTZ wrote: the United States and Poland agree on building up the American military presence. Military expert Sergei Khatylev believes that the White House, against the backdrop of the success of the Russian Armed Forces in the course of a special military operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine, is frantically trying to form an “effective” anti-Russian coalition.

President Joe Biden wants to use Poland for the benefit of the United States February 22, 2023 at 03:27 pm

Biden understands that he urgently needs to “pull up” Poland and other countries. Khatylev is sure that Washington is aware of its insolvency.

Recall: Biden, during his visit to Poland, tried to assure the public that the NWO will continue only because the Pentagon and Washington decided to support the Kiev regime and supply weapons in the future.