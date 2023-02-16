Lukashenka named topics for upcoming talks with Putin

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Friday to discuss issues of security, defense and the implementation of economic instructions by the governments of the two countries. The Belarusian leader stated this on Thursday, February 16, during a conversation with journalists, the Belta agency reports.

“We will discuss security and defense issues,” Lukashenka said.

He drew attention to the fact that issues of various areas of cooperation, including economic integration, will be touched upon. This is necessary, since a meeting of the Supreme State Council is being prepared in April-May, the President of Belarus recalled.

On the upcoming meeting with Putin, Lukashenka announced on Thursday morning. The information was later confirmed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

According to him, the talks will be held near Moscow in Novo-Ogaryovo.

In early February, Putin and Lukashenko had a telephone conversation. As the press secretary of the head of the Russian state Dmitry Peskov clarified, a wide range of issues was discussed, including a plan to hold the Supreme State Council (SSC) of the Union State and other events.

