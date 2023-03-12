Lukashenka to pay official visit to Iran

March 12 - BLiTZ. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko is leaving for an official visit to Iran in the next hour. It is reported by TASS with reference to the Telegram channel "Pool of the First".

“The first plane will fly to Tehran in half an hour,” the Telegram channel says.

As noted, during the trip the Belarusian leader is to meet with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, leader of the Islamic Republic Ali Khamenei, as well as with several representatives of the executive and legislative authorities.

The main topic of the visit should be the development of cooperation across the spectrum of bilateral relations between the countries. Lukashenka will also pay attention to trade and economic cooperation, which will include projects in the field of industry, transport and logistics.

Iran and Belarus also plan to sign a comprehensive roadmap for cooperation between the countries.