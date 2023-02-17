Lukashenka’s fateful visit to Putin, attack on Kyiv is on the agenda – News

February 17, 2023, 12:28 – BLiTZ – News

Important events related to the conflict in Ukraine are expected in the coming days. On February 21, the President of Russia will address the Federal Assembly with a message, where, according to many, he can present breakthrough initiatives.

February 24 will be the anniversary of the start of a special military operation in which the Kremlin needs to demonstrate the success of its strategy.

On February 18, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko arrived in Moscow to discuss security and defense issues. Three events that add up to a single logical chain were analyzed by MK columnist Mikhail Rostovsky.

In recent days, Lukashenka has made bravura statements and criticized Zelensky for his insidious behavior. He also confirmed that Russia had reasons to launch a special military operation and recalled the threat of an attack on Belarus from Ukraine in February 2022.

“It is clear that now all parties to the Ukrainian conflict are preparing for something important or even fateful. Kyiv and Washington are conducting such preparations. Moscow and Minsk are conducting such training,” Rostovsky writes.

Despite Lukashenka’s statements, he wants to avoid a direct military confrontation with Ukraine, which probably suits both Kyiv and Moscow.

However, Lukashenka feels vulnerable and fearful of the paramilitaries from supporters of the Belarusian opposition that could form in Ukraine.

He can negotiate with Putin on the possible use of Russian troops on the territory of Belarus as a springboard for an attack on Ukraine.

“We will certainly learn about the exact results of the extremely important visit of Alexander Lukashenko to Moscow soon. Soon, but not right now,” sums up Rostovsky.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.