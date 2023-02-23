Lukashenko announced Xi Jinping’s forthcoming speech on Ukraine

The leader of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) Xi Jinping is preparing to make a statement on the conflict in Ukraine. This was announced on February 23 by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in an interview with Chinese media.

According to the Belarusian leader, according to his information, the speech of the President of China will take place on February 23 or 24.

“I know that today or tomorrow Xi Jinping will make a statement or speech about the conflict in Ukraine. Please note that this is such an unusual step for Chinese politics, ”the agency quotes the President of Belarus. BelTa.

According to Lukashenka, the Chinese are “always careful and careful” and do not interfere where they do not need to. And if the representatives of this people understand that their efforts will not give the desired result, they will not even take steps in this direction, he stated.

“If China decides to voice its position in this way, from the mouth of the highest official, Xi Jinping, it will have serious consequences. And if this message, which will sound from the lips of the leader of China, is not heard by those to whom it is addressed, this will also have serious consequences,” the Belarusian leader said.

In this regard, Lukashenko advised to listen to the future words of the head of the PRC, as it would be “a serious voice in the name of peace in the region.”

On February 16, it became known that the President of Belarus would visit China in early March. He received an official invitation from the Chinese President. It is known that Lukashenka has already met with Xi Jinping 12 times. Lukashenka also said that Belarus is ready to organize a meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden if the American leader wants peace in Ukraine.

On February 21, Andrey Klimov, head of the Federation Council commission for the protection of state sovereignty of the Russian Federation, in an interview with Izvestia, assessed the likelihood of China’s participation in the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. According to him, the PRC acts in the negotiations as a sovereign state, and not as a representative of the anti-Russian coalition.

On the same day, Wang Yi, head of the office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, arrived in the Russian capital to, in particular, present the Chinese plan for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. He held talks with Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev. After the meeting, Wang Yi pointed to the strength of Sino-Russian relations, describing them as solid as a rock. On February 22, Putin, meeting with a representative of China, noted that Russia was ready for Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow, which had already been agreed upon earlier.