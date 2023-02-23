Lukashenko expressed confidence in the support of the world community in the aggression of Kyiv

Belarus will receive the support of the world community if Ukraine commits aggression against Minsk. This opinion was expressed by the President of the Republic Alexander Lukashenko in an interview with the Chinese media. His words are quoted by the publication “SB. Belarus today.

“God forbid, aggression against the Belarusian state is committed from the territory of Ukraine, we will be forced to respond. And I am sure that here we will receive the support of the entire world community, including China, if aggression is committed against us,” Lukashenka said.

The head of the Belarusian state noted that Minsk, through various channels, brings to Ukraine and its Western partners information about the steps that will be taken in the event of aggression from Kyiv.

“I warned them that, God forbid, aggression would be unleashed from the territory of Ukraine to the territory of Belarus. We will answer, but it will be a completely different war <...> It will instantly take on a different character. And here we will resist and defend our land,” Lukashenka added.

On February 21, Assistant to the Belarusian Minister of Defense for International Military Cooperation, Colonel Valery Revenko, said that a significant grouping of the Ukrainian army was concentrated near the southern border of the republic. He added that the Belarusian border guards began to adequately respond to provocations from Ukraine.

On February 20, Lukashenka also stated that Minsk would prepare a quick and tough response in case of any aggression from the outside. He stressed that the Belarusian peacefulness is not a synonym for sacrifice, and the partners of the state should understand this.

Earlier, on February 16, Lukashenka said that Belarus could enter into hostilities against Ukraine only in the event of aggression from Kyiv. He stressed that if this happens, Minsk’s response will be the most severe and the conflict will take on a completely different character.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to the increased shelling of Ukrainian troops.